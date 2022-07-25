In Memoriam: Sami-Sabinsa CEO V.G. Nair 

Bengaluru, India–Dr. Muhammed Majeed Sami-Sabinsa Group founder, Chairman, and Managing Director, shared the news that Mr. V.G. Nair, Director and CEO of the Sami-Sabinsa Group, passed away on July 6 due to complications from COVID-19.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the grieving family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Nair,” said Dr. Majeed. “In addition to his hard work and talents that helped make Sabinsa so successful, he was a kind and thoughtful man, and will be deeply missed by us all.”

Mr. Nair’s contributions to the Sami-Sabinsa Group began decades ago as a supplier helping secure Sabinsa’s stock of Garcinia cambogia, Sabinsa’s first blockbuster ingredient product, according to a press release. After joining the company, he played a significant role in establishing Sabinsa’s legendary consistency in supply, manufacturing, and exports.

The company shared on LinkedIn that Mr. Nair’s passing has left a void in the industry. Colleagues expressed their sadness over the loss, and memories of time spent working with Mr. Nair, who is being remembered as “an ace expert in his field.”