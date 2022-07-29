Study: Krill Oil Helps Improve Knee Osteoarthritis

Oslo—A new clinical trial concluded that Swisse High Strength Deep Sea Krill Oil (Superba BOOST krill oil phospholipids) resulted in improvements in knee pain, stiffness and physical function in adults with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis (OA). The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, is titled “Krill oil improved osteoarthritic knee pain in adults with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis: A 6-month multicenter, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.”

The six-month rigorously designed trial was conducted by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, across three clinical trial sites in Australia. It was sponsored by Swisse’s H&H Research. Aker BioMarine is the supplier for Swisse’s Superba BOOST krill oil.

“We are very happy with the results from this well-executed trial,” said Line Johnsen, Vice President of Science and Regulatory Affairs at Aker BioMarine, in a press release. “Not only did Superba BOOST krill oil phospholipids significantly reduce knee pain, but it also improved stiffness and the physical function of the knee. An additional interesting finding in the study was that the participants with the greatest level of inflammation at the start of the study were the ones that had the biggest pain improvement. It is great to have an alternative treatment, without side effects, for people suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee.”

Nick Mann, CEO for Swisse’s parent company H&H Group for Australia, New Zealand and Asia, added: “We are very pleased to have brought together high-quality partners from supply chain, research and industry to build a research collaboration that is not only scientifically meaningful, but also commercially valuable for all involved.”

Study findings on krill oil for knee OA

The study involved 235 healthy men and women between 40 to 65 years of age. Participants habitually consumed low amounts of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids in their diets and did not take fish oil supplements. All received a clinical diagnosis of knee OA. Participants were randomly divided into two groups: one placebo- group and one test group receiving four grams of krill oil per day providing 880 mg of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids and 450 mcg of astaxanthin. Participants were assessed at baseline, three and six months.

Knee pain was improved in the krill oil group versus the placebo group over the six-month period. Additionally, knee stiffness and physical function had greater improvements in the krill oil group. Furthermore, the level of Omega-3 (Index level) increased in those in the krill oil group (from 6.0% at baseline to 8.9% at three months and 9.0% at six months).

CSIRO principal research scientist and study lead, Dr. Welma Stonehouse, said, “Four years in the making, this clinical trial represents the largest, longest, and highest dose study to date investigating the effects of krill oil on osteoarthritis of the knee.”