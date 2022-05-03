3 Top Trends from SSE 2022

Secaucus, NJ—SupplySide East took place on April 12 and 13 this year at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, uniting leaders in the food, beverage, supply, distributor, manufacturing industries, and more to present and discuss new information across their fields. Check out the key takeaways:
- Research in the spotlight: A focus on clinical trials and data were evident at this year’s SupplySide East. A few of the companies highlighting the latest:
- Gnosis by Lesaffre had a focus on clinical trials. “The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health published a new retrospective study investigating the role of supplementation with vitamin B complex versus folic acid on pregnancy outcomes in infertile women,” Kate Quackenbush, Director of Communications, told the WholeFoods team. “Quatrefolic supports numerous health benefits, especially before conception and during pregnancy.”
- Lycored shared news that Lumenato, the company’s golden tomato-based wellness extract, delivers beauty results that are still noticeable weeks after supplementation has ended, according to the results of a two-stage study, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology that evaluated Lumenato’s bioavailability, and its effectiveness as assessed by consumers.
- Sabinsa was spreading the word on several new ingredients, including CurCousin, Sabinsa’s branded ingredient containing Calebin A. This curcumin analog, naturally present in Curcuma longa and Curcuma caesia, has been shown to help balance cholesterol and support healthy blood sugar levels and circulation. It also supports a healthy body weight by inhibiting adipogenesis, fat cells. For a deep dive into the science, stay tuned to The Natural View podcast—an upcoming episode will explore the ingredient with information on the science and formulation opportunities.
- Horphag was on hand to discuss recent research into Pycnogenol, including a recent UTI study showing that the French maritime pine bark extract was effective at reducing the number of urinary tract infection episodes, increasing the number of infection- and symptom-free patients, and decreasing oxidative stress in patients with UTIs.
- TriNutra CEO Morris Zelkha reported on clinical trials on ThymoQuin black seed oil. “Clinical research has shown its beneficial effects on inflammation, microbial infections, allergies, immune function, and more,” Zelkha shared. There are over 30 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of Nigella seed preparations for a variety of conditions in humans including arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes.
- Inventia Director Rajat Shah discussed the company’s new Nutriventia ingredient, and shared what she believes sets the brand’s turmeric products apart, with two clinical published studies (with three more on the way) demonstrating benefits such as how the ingredient addresses the solubility problem of turmeric products. The brand boasts its product being a “low dose bioequivalent curcumanoid.”
- Delivery Systems are Diversifying: An education session focused on the role delivery systems play in supplement use. Trends in delivery systems revealed that consumers are interested in diversity and prefer gummies to other delivery forms. The session “Dietary Supplement Delivery Forms For Future Growth,” underwritten by Gelita (which was also on hand to showcase their formulation options and science), focused on consumers increasingly turning away from capsules and tablets for their vitamins and supplements. NBJ’s Bill Giebler, content and insights director, explained, “Consumers are looking at new delivery formats such as gummies, shots, stick patches, and chewable soft gels. They are interested in novel, alternative delivery formats of supplements. The top three growth categories in 2021 were pill packs (75.4%), gummies (74.8%), and shots (25.3%),” he explained.
- Regulatory Uncertainty is Top of Mind: Uncertainty regarding the regulatory status of both CBD and NAC have been a focus all year. This made the educational session “The NAC story and its greater industry impact” of great interest to attendees. The session highlighted the effect of recent warnings on other long-standing ingredients. The FDA has since addressed the issue, explaining: “While our full safety review of NAC remains ongoing, our initial review has not revealed safety concerns with respect to the use of this ingredient in or as a dietary supplement. In addition, NAC-containing products represented as dietary supplements have been sold in the United States for over 30 years and consumers continue to seek access to such products. Accordingly, while the FDA continues its evaluation of the request to initiate rulemaking, the FDA issued this draft guidance to explain our policy regarding products labeled as dietary supplements that contain NAC.”