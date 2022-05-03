3 Top Trends from SSE 2022

Secaucus, NJ—SupplySide East took place on April 12 and 13 this year at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, uniting leaders in the food, beverage, supply, distributor, manufacturing industries, and more to present and discuss new information across their fields. Check out the key takeaways:

A focus on clinical trials and data were evident at this year’s SupplySide East. A few of the companies highlighting the latest:

Gnosis by Lesaffre had a focus on clinical trials. “The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health published a new retrospective study investigating the role of supplementation with vitamin B complex versus folic acid on pregnancy outcomes in infertile women,” Kate Quackenbush, Director of Communications, told the WholeFoods team. “ Quatrefolic supports numerous health benefits, especially before conception and during pregnancy.”

Lycored shared news that Lumenato , the company’s golden tomato-based wellness extract, delivers beauty results that are still noticeable weeks after supplementation has ended, according to the results of a two-stage study, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology that evaluated Lumenato’s bioavailability, and its effectiveness as assessed by consumers.

Sabinsa was spreading the word on several new ingredients, including CurCousin , Sabinsa’s branded ingredient containing Calebin A. This curcumin analog, naturally present in Curcuma longa and Curcuma caesia , has been shown to help balance cholesterol and support healthy blood sugar levels and circulation. It also supports a healthy body weight by inhibiting adipogenesis, fat cells. For a deep dive into the science, stay tuned to The Natural View podcast—an upcoming episode will explore the ingredient with information on the science and formulation opportunities.

Horphag was on hand to discuss recent research into Pycnogenol, including a recent UTI study showing that the French maritime pine bark extract was effective at reducing the number of urinary tract infection episodes, increasing the number of infection- and symptom-free patients, and decreasing oxidative stress in patients with UTIs.

TriNutra CEO Morris Zelkha reported on clinical trials on ThymoQuin black seed oil . “Clinical research has shown its beneficial effects on inflammation, microbial infections, allergies, immune function, and more,” Zelkha shared. There are over 30 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of Nigella seed preparations for a variety of conditions in humans including arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes.