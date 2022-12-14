AIDP Announces Exclusive Alfalfa Protein Distribution

The concentrated extract of alfalfa is rich in omega-3 and boasts a high protein concentration of 54%

City of Industry, CA–AIDP announced an exclusive agreement to distribute Alfalfa Protein, developed by French company L-RD. Luzixine, a concentrated extract of alfalfa (Medicago Sativa L. plant) is vegan and 100% natural. The superfood is a source of omega-3s that can be used in nutraceutical formulations.

AIDP shared the benefits of Luzixine:

It has a high protein concentration of 54% compared to non-concentrated alfalfa at 20%

It contains amino acids and has a digestibility around 70% and 85%

It provides standardized vitamin content and high levels of bioavailable iron and folic acid.

“AIDP is excited to be the exclusive supplier of the Luzixine for the Americas,” said Mark Thurston, President of AIDP. “Luzixine can be used in a wide range of deliver formats including capsules, powders and beverages. It is a great compliment to our other plant proteins and provides customers a unique product for combination protein products.”

Alice Prevoteau, Business Developer of L-RD, added, “We are thrilled to be working with AIDP, Inc. to promote and market Luzixine. AIDP’s expertise in both the plant protein market and supplement category, made them the perfect partner for our product.”