Get Set for SupplySide East 2023

Secaucus, NJ—SupplySide East is taking place on April 18 and 19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, uniting leaders in the food, beverage, supply, distributor, manufacturing industries, and more to present and discuss new information across their fields. To register and for more information on show schedule and events, visit www.east.supplysideshow.com. In addition to the expo hall on both days, attendees can take part in educational sessions, including:

Tuesday, April 18

Build-A-Beverage: Factors to Consider When Developing New Products. 9:00am – 10:00am

Increasing Health Span and Life Span in Healthy Aging Products. 10:30am – 11:30am

Synbiotics and the Evolving Market for Microbiome Ingredients. 12:00pm- 1:00pm

Formulating For Women: What’s Hot and What’s Not. 1:30pm – 2:30pm

On Tuesday night (5:30pm – 9:30pm), don’t miss the chance to network at What’s up with Supps. Join industry members at ENVUE Hotel Weehawken, NoHu Rooftop Bar. Separate registration required. Visit https://whatsupwithsupps.com.

Wednesday, April 19