Study: Olive + Pomegranate Extract May Lower LDL

Pomalive, a mixture of olives and pomegranate extract, may help improve high cholesterol levels from dyslipidemia.

Mollet del Vallès, Spain– Pomalive, a mixture of olive and pomegranate extract, may help improve high cholesterol levels from dyslipidemia. That’s the finding from a andomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted at the University Hospital La Paz in Madrid. Pomalive is a patent pending combination of standardized polyphenols.

Intake of Pomalive for a two-month period significantly reduced plasma triglycerides. It also decreased LDL cholesterol and elevated good HDL cholesterol. There were no adverse effects in the older adults studied.

Market Need

According to the researchers, the described improvements in the plasma lipid profiles of dyslipidemic patients could improve endothelial dysfunction, arterial prehypertension and hypertension.

Experts also note the need for natural solutions. Statins drugs are widely used to improve lipid profiles. However, nearly 10% of patients experience adverse effects.

