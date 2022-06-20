Study: Lonza Undenatured Type 2 Collagen Improves Joint Health

Greenwood, SC—Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients announced the publication of a clinical study evaluating the effects of UC-II (undenatured type II) collagen on joint health. The finding: UC-II collagen can help return the range of motion by 10 years or more.
Previous studies established the benefits of UC-II among older populations. These new insights show the benefit in younger populations of healthy patients.
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated the effects of a 40 mg daily dose. The 96 participants were physically active, healthy men and women (20 to 55 years of age) who experienced pain when exercising. They were studied over a 6-month period and evaluated for joint flexibility and discomfort, as well as daily step count.
Findings on Undenatured Type II Collagen
- Significantly improved joint flexibility (15x better than placebo)
- Helped joints feel 10 years younger by restoring 3.23 degrees of knee flexion
- Reduced joint discomfort after physical activity
- Significantly decreased knee discomfort when twisting/pivoting the knee, walking downstairs, and walking on a flat surface compared to placebo at 180 days
- Helped people hit their daily step goals; study group walked 0.4 km more per day compared with placebo