Study: Lonza Undenatured Type 2 Collagen Improves Joint Health

Greenwood, SC—Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients announced the publication of a clinical study evaluating the effects of UC-II (undenatured type II) collagen on joint health. The finding: UC-II collagen can help return the range of motion by 10 years or more.

Previous studies established the benefits of UC-II among older populations. These new insights show the benefit in younger populations of healthy patients.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated the effects of a 40 mg daily dose. The 96 participants were physically active, healthy men and women (20 to 55 years of age) who experienced pain when exercising. They were studied over a 6-month period and evaluated for joint flexibility and discomfort, as well as daily step count.

Findings on Undenatured Type II Collagen