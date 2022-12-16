UNPA Presents Awards to Sirio Pharma and Dr. Raj Chopra

Salt Lake City, UT—The United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) announced that Sirio Pharma is the recipient of the 2022 World-Class Manufacturing Leadership Award. The award was presented to Doug Brown, Vice President of Sirio, at SupplySide West in Las Vegas.

“Sirio was recognized due its consistent manufacturing excellence, demonstrating a company-wide commitment to delivering high-quality nutritional supplements to its customers globally,” noted Loren Israelsen, UNPA President. “I have toured two of SIRIO’s facilities in China and few can match the technical and professional skill of their workforce and their state of the art equipment. Sirio is among the elite of our industry’s manufacturing sector and do so with top notch customer service. They are indeed UNPA’s 2022 World-Class Manufacturing Leadership Award winner.”

UNPA also shared the news that Dr. Raj Chopra is its 2022 Lifetime Service and Achievement Award recipient. This honor is awarded to individuals in the natural products industry who have devoted their hearts and minds to the betterment of society through ethical and diligent business leadership. Dr. Chopra is one of the world’s leading experts in chewable multivitamin formulations, timed-release formulations, and bio-enhanced nutritional supplements. During his more than 50 years in the American health foods and vitamin industry, he has co-authored numerous papers and patents that have led to breakthroughs in nutrition. He has conducted research on the dietary supplement ingredient CoenzymeQ10 (CoQ10), and is cofounder of Tishcon Corp., a contract manufacturer of nutrition products.