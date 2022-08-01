Weekly News Briefs: OmniActive, PhytoGaia, Lycored & More

OmniActive Health Technologies announces joint health study results

The study results support joint health benefits for its Curcuwin Ultra+, its newest branded curcumin product. The brand expects these findings to be published later this year. In clinical trials, there were 135 participants with mild knee osteoarthritis, who received 250 mg (50 mg curcuminoids) or 500 mg (100 mg curcuminoids) of the product daily during an 84-day-period. Both doses of Curcuwin Ultra+ resulted in early onset efficacy, as early as day five, for overall joint health comfort and mobility and these benefits continued throughout the study.

Kelai Pharmaceutical LLC has chosen Nutrasource to support and strategically manage its early-stage drug development program. Botanicals represent unique pharmaceutical opportunities because they start out as complex endogenous compounds, and many different aspects of the plant might produce the eventual drug candidate. Navigating this journey in a very targeted manner is critical. “Navigating the regulatory pathway for a new drug is no simple task,” said Dr. Jacqueline Jacques, CEO, Kelai Pharmaceutical. “Kelai is happy to have an FDA regulatory partner with significant expertise in both natural compounds and pharmaceuticals to support us in plotting this course. This will let us be laser–focused on the most important tasks – minimizing our risk and optimizing our efforts from the earliest stages of development.” William Rowe, President and CEO of Nutrasource, added, “Nutrasource’s longstanding strategic positions in both nutrition and pharmaceutical scientific solutions were key factors in Kelai’s decision making process.We are delighted to be serving Dr. Jacques and her team in this capacity, bringing cutting edge botanicals and related technology down the pharmaceutical pathway.”

PLT Health Solutions announces joint health study results

PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced the publication of a clinical study on its Boswellia serrata-based AprèsFlex 5-Day Joint Support ingredient. Research showed statistically significant improvements in pain scores and biomarkers five days after first consumption. Published in The Journal of the American Nutrition Association, this was a short-term 30-day randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study. The oral bioavailability of the ingredient was higher than that of other commercially available Boswellia extracts, which allowed for a lower daily dose of 100mg.

PhytoGaia reports findings on cognitive health

PhytoGaia reported the findings of a new study, which showed carotene was linked with improved memory and cognitive function. The company revealed that its product CaroGaia has high levels of alpha-carotene. Researchers from the Rush University Medical Center and Harvard School of Public Health, found that in at risk AD patients with poor diets, high levels of plasma alpha-carotene were linked with better cognitive functions and memory. The study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science involved 295 American adults between the ages of 65 and 84 who were at risk for AD and eating a suboptimal diet. Additionally, lutein and zeaxanthin levels were found to be related to a memory score.

Lycored livestreams tomato harvest

Lycored is offering professionals in the food and wellness industry a unique opportunity to witness this year’s tomato harvest first-hand and in real time. The harvest, which gets underway at the end of every July, will be broadcast via the popular Lycored Livestream, which has already racked up more than one million views since it was launched in 2015. The channel will also show footage from Lycored’s on-farm processing facility in the Galilee Panhandle, Israel, where the tomatoes are washed and sorted, providing a unique insight into the day-to-day activities of Lycored’s highly skilled and valued employees. The livestreaming initiative is part of Lycored’s campaign to highlight the importance of vertical integration, minimal waste, and transparency. Lycored will also be celebrating the harvest by distributing “growing and glowing” kits around the world. These include cards embedded with tomato seeds, on which messages of love to the Earth can be written. When planted using the accompanying biodegradable trowel, the cards grow into “living love letters.”

Purissima forms partnership with Open Book Extracts

Purissima announced an exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with Open Book Extracts (OBX), a provider for cannabinoid ingredients, concept-to-market formulation services, and finished goods manufacturing. This collaboration also marks Purissima achieving commercial scale production of minor cannabinoids using Purissima’s algae-based fermentation platform. Production begins in July 2022 and the compounds are set to be available to manufacturers and sold to consumer brands before this fall. The brand’s technology platform gives OBX the opportunity to manufacture and deliver new natural ingredients and products to their customers.

Dolcas Biotech, LLC.’s desert-grown TruOliv organic olive leaf and fruit extract, has been minted with Zero-Carbon certification. The new label asserts compliance with PAS-2060—a certification for organizational carbon neutrality. It is formulated in a carbon-neutral facility in Morocco. The brand has recently undergone a makeover with the release of its beadlet liquid-encapsulated product. With this new format, the microencapsulated actives float through an oil-filled capsule. One 250 mg TruOliv capsule can accommodate 5mg of hydroxytyrosol. The TruOliv beadlet format will be offered alongside the existing encapsulated powdered formula and will be available both in the oil carrier or without. The raw material and capsule varieties will be commercialized in bulk, as well as on a turnkey private label basis.

Ingredients by Nature flavonoids studied for glucose control

A 26-week study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food revealed that Eriomin, Ingredients by Nature’s patented extract of lemon-based flavonoids, benefited two areas of prediabetes management. The results demonstrated its ability to reduce blood glucose levels by 5%. It increased glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) by 17 percent and decreasing systemic inflammation. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover study evaluated the standardized extract in reducing blood glucose-related biomarkers after 12 weeks. Participants were given a daily dose of the supplement at 200mg.

BC30 probiotic supports plant protein absorption

New research revealed that probiotic BC30 supported protein absorption from plant sources. Part of Kerry’s ProActive Health Portfolio, BC30 is a patented spore-forming probiotic that can be used in a range of food and beverage products. It is backed by over 25 published papers, including a 2020 study demonstrating that it supports protein absorption from milk protein concentrate. The latest study is from researchers at the Exercise and Performance Nutrition Laboratory at the School of Health Sciences at Lindenwood University, Missouri. The double-blind randomized study evaluated 30 healthy women between the ages of 50 and 70. Each consumed a daily plant-based beverage containing 20g of protein, either with or without 1 billion colony-forming units of BC30 (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086). Results showed significantly higher values for total amino acids and total essential amino acids, as well as significantly higher than average levels of certain individual amino acids for the BC30 group.

GELITA AG has established a center for biotechnology. At the Biotech Hub in Frankfurt am Main, biologists and biotechnologists work on the development of proteins from biotechnological processes for applications in nutrition, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical and medical products, along with other projects. GELITA said the investment in the new site represents a milestone on its way to a broader, sustainable product portfolio.

Bee Propolis Ultimate, Red Bee Propolis, Green Bee Propolis, and Brown Bee Propolis from NaturaNectar LLC earned independent certification from NSF, a global public health organization. NSF certification helps consumers identify products that have been independently tested and certified to meet rigorous standards for quality, safety and label claims. NaturaNectar is first bee propolis company to earn NSF/ANSI Standard 173 Dietary Supplements certification.