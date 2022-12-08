Magtein Formula Guide: Energy

A unique magnesium supplement called Magtein® (magnesium L-threonate) has been shown to increase brain levels of magnesium and functional neuronal terminals compared to other magnesium supplements (including magnesium citrate, gluconate, malate and glycinate) in animal studies.

Fostering Energy

Having energy throughout the day is extremely important in order to be productive and to have lasting energy to perform work tasks throughout the day. Millions of Americans turn to coffee everyday as a brain energy boost, but many people don’t like how it makes them feel jittery.

Magtein® naturally helps to support brain energy, and works synergistically with other nutrients. Take a look at the science and synergies.