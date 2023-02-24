Magtein Formula Guide: Focus

A unique magnesium supplement called Magtein® (magnesium L-threonate) has been shown to increase brain levels of magnesium and functional neuronal terminals compared to other magnesium supplements (including magnesium citrate, gluconate, malate and glycinate) in animal studies.
Fostering Focus
Millions of Americans suffer from a lack of focus or concentration. This can impair work or school productivity and can also lead to behavioral issues. Maintaining focus throughout the day is important. Having good concentration and focus is also necessary for anyone who performs any type of mentally challenging activity.
Magtein Focus
