On Demand: The Consumers’ Redefined Path to Wellness

Balchem recently conducted an Attitude & Usage study to better understand the U.S. consumer, capturing insights on behaviors, preferences, and whitespaces. Explore the findings in this webinar.

By
WholeFoods Magazine Contributor
-
Path to Wellness

Today’s consumers are taking a proactive approach to health and wellness. Balchem recently conducted an Attitude & Usage study to better understand the U.S. consumer, capturing insights on behaviors, preferences and whitespaces. The company shared findings during an hour-long webinar on October 19, 2022. Renee Beall, Balchem Marketing Director, Food & Beverage, and Tom Druke, Marketing Director, VitaCholine, revealed key insights on cognition, immunity, and longevity, including:

  • Are consumers satisfied with today’s commercial supplements?
  • In which foods and beverages do consumers prefer to receive their fortification?
  • What nutritional claims resonate most with consumers?
  • Where is there room to innovate in the targeted categories?
  • What product concepts score highest amongst U.S. consumers?
  • What hero ingredients can be added to enhance winning concepts?

This presentation was sponsored by Balchem.

