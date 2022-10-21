On Demand: The Consumers’ Redefined Path to Wellness

Today’s consumers are taking a proactive approach to health and wellness. Balchem recently conducted an Attitude & Usage study to better understand the U.S. consumer, capturing insights on behaviors, preferences and whitespaces. The company shared findings during an hour-long webinar on October 19, 2022. Renee Beall, Balchem Marketing Director, Food & Beverage, and Tom Druke, Marketing Director, VitaCholine, revealed key insights on cognition, immunity, and longevity, including:
- Are consumers satisfied with today’s commercial supplements?
- In which foods and beverages do consumers prefer to receive their fortification?
- What nutritional claims resonate most with consumers?
- Where is there room to innovate in the targeted categories?
- What product concepts score highest amongst U.S. consumers?
- What hero ingredients can be added to enhance winning concepts?
