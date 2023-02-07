Relationships Around Botanicals Affect Us All 

Relationships are one the most important things that we have in our lives, but did you know that botanicals also have an impact on relationships, whether we are involved directly in them or not? Here’s a little insight into some of those relationships firsthand:

Botanicals have a significant importance when it comes to Ayurveda, the collection of practices having evolved for more than 2+ millennia that has an impact on all aspects of being, including the body, mind, emotion, spirit, and environment. Botanicals are a key input in this practice to ensure that all doshas are in balance for a particular individual, leading to a healthier overall state of being.

I remember as a child—sometimes fondly, other times not so much—my parents and grandmother providing me with Indian remedies that I was required to consume when I wasn’t in perfect health. These traditional remedies had been passed down over the years, from India to Tanzania and then to the United States as my family migrated, and these remedies still play a role in my family today. There is something to be said for this traditional knowledge and the impact that it has had on my family and community alone.

Botanicals as we know and see them, come to us through a supply chain that is mostly unknown and out of sight to most consumers. In fact, the relationships that are involved are so intricate and have been cultivated over centuries that they are the relationships that make the botanical world turn.

Here is a basic flow that most ingredients that contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and brands rely on to deliver products to you.

Farmers are the key to this entire process.

The relationship that an ingredient manufacturer has with farmers is critical. Companies like Cepham have a vested interest in ensuring that the farmers and their families are well taken care of, and at times we pay well over what the normal market price for the raw materials to ensure they are dialed into our supply needs. We also have a social responsibility to make sure that the farmer and, in many cases, the entire village is cared for when it comes to healthcare, education and other necessities.

Factory processing is the second most important of the activities in the process.

The teams that run these sites are critical to making sure a safe and high-quality product arrives to you. Luckily, due to vertical integration, at Cepham, we have control of this stage, however these relationships have been fostered for many years between the management and the teams who work the floor are the most valuable ones that exist. We make sure that the teams have the proper resources to ensure what leaves that factory is something that we can all take pride in.

I remember a story that Cepham founder and president, Anand Swaroop, told me once. It was about this encounter he had at our Furosap® (Fenugreek seed extract) facility. He was there on a visit and there were many local workers cleaning out the seed harvest and taking out the debris, which is common and comes from natural products from a field. Well, on this occasion he noticed a woman on the line sifting through the materials with such precision and making sure that there was not even a trace of dirt to be seen. Anand started a conversation with her about why she was so intent on this as further processing would remove any other particulate. Her response was, “How could I knowingly let this go any further in the process with debris in there? You have entrusted me to do this step, and I will put my efforts to make sure I do just that.” After hearing this, Anand made some immediate changes and put this woman, who he had just met, in charge of the processing step.

Many more steps are involved in the supply chain, but I’m going to fast forward to the finished good manufacturers.

They are the last mile before the ingredient gets into the consumers’ hands. Whether they are a CMO or a brand, companies have such an important role when it comes to providing a safe and high-quality deliverable to the public who will ultimately consume them. They must maintain two critical relationships, and if either falter major problems can arise. The relationship and trust they build with their customers take time and effort. If this trust is lost, it requires so much more work to gain it back. The second one is with their suppliers; this relationship is one that continuously needs to be fostered and nurtured from both sides. Cepham’s sales and customer service teams are in communication with these partners all the time. Since we manufacture and have control over our supply chain, we can continuously provide relevant information about current market situations as well as what supply situations we may be headed towards. This information is critical for CMOs and brands as they plan their activities.

Along with that product intelligence, we at Cepham are continuously researching and studying botanicals that may not be mainstream yet. Based on this research and on future clinical data, these up-and-coming products may offer the greatest benefits for humanity.

At Cepham, the importance we put on relationships—whether internal, upstream, or downstream—is like no other. These relationships are truly what makes us one of the largest vertically integrated botanical suppliers in the world. I welcome you to reach out to us as we continue to innovate and bring new products and information to the world.

Education opportunity

For more insights, don’t miss the Naturally Informed virtual event Reimagining Botanicals: Mastering the Market on February 8-9, 2023 including a session presented by Cepham titled Botanicals from the Past for the Future, and the Need for Traceability and Transparency. Register here to view live or to access the content on demand after the event.

*Content provided by Cepham.