The Natural View: Metabolic Health Benefits of CurCousin

Todd Pauli of 24 Stories Marketing and Maggie Jaqua of WholeFoods Magazine talk with e Dr. Anurag Pande, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Sabinsa. Learn about new innovations coming out of Sabinsa, including the newest branded ingredient, CurCousin, for metabolic health. This branded nutritional ingredient containing the bioactive Calebin A (analog of Curcumin) has proven health benefits for managing:

metabolic syndrome

obesity

inflammation

arthritis

osteoporosis

liver health

Learn about the clinical trials, formulation opportunities, and more.

This podcast is sponsored by Sabinsa.