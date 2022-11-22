The Natural View: The Latest Research on the Benefits of Dietary Fiber

In this episode of The Natural View, Todd Pauli of 24 Stories Marketing and Maggie Jaqua of WholeFoods Magazine talk with Brendan Kesler, R&D Innovation Director for Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals.
Learn about the role of dietary fiber, bound polyphenols, and gut health.
Why we don’t typically get enough fiber in our diets.
The best way to increase fiber in the diet.
Different types of fiber commercially available.
The road polyphenols play in how dietary fiber impacts gut health.
How the ingredient NatureKnit fit sin to the growing world of pre, pro, and post-biotics.
…and more!
This podcast is sponsored by FutureCeuticals. Learn more here.