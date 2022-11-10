Ancient Nutrition Launches New Soup-Inspired Flavors in Bone Broth Protein line

Ancient Nutrition has launched three new savory, soup-inspired flavors in its Bone Broth Protein line of products: Bone Broth Protein Chicken Soup, Butternut Squash, and Tomato Basil. The company’s patented Bone Broth Protein is a powdered, concentrated, and convenient form of bone broth that offers 15 grams of protein, collagen types I, II and III, chondroitin, glucosamine, hyaluronic acid, and amino acids. The powders can mixed with warm water and consumed as sipping broth or can be elevated by adding spices or fresh herbs. The new varieties are made with non-GMO, pasture-raised, grass-fed, and cruelty-free beef and U.S.-raised chicken sources. They are made without hormones, chemicals, and artificial ingredients, fillers or flavors. The Chicken Soup flavor also will be available in seven, single serving packets for easy, on-the-go use.