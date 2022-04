URBL Ayurvedic Botanicals has introduced a lineup of botanical shots with three varieties: Glow, Shield, and Roar. Glow boasts 10 diverse botanical superfoods to support healthy digestion and skin. Shield provides 10 ingredients for liver protection and a cognitive boost including milk thistle seed and bacopa. Roar includes ashwagandha root. Each shot has a shelf life of over 24-months.

www.urblicious.com