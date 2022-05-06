Blood Pressure Support, Hydration I.V. & Gummies

Trace Minerals has launched nine new products: Blood Pressure Support; Quercetin + Zinc Powder; Electrolyte Stamina Gummies; Chlorophyll Gummies; Liquid Zinc + Quercetin; Liquid Gut Health; and new flavors of Magnesium Gummies, Hydration I.V., and Electrolyte Stamina Power Pak + Immunity. The Blood Pressure Support offers 250mg of heart-healthy magnesium and 90 milligrams of potassium. The Chlorophyll Gummies provide the therapeutic properties of chlorophyll in a two-gummy serving.
