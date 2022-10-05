Bluebonnet Releases Liposomal Vitamin C Supplement

Bluebonnet has added to its line of vitamin C products with the release of Liposomal Vitamin C Vegetable Capsules. The capsules have been formulated with Loposomal PureWay-C. The formula contains fatty acids, esters, and fatty alcohols that make for better delivery, absorption, and uptake. Vitamin C supports immune health, joint comfort, and collagen synthesis, the company says. The product is made with non-GMO ingredients and is kosher-certified, vegan, and free of common allergens. It was also made without artificially derived colors, flavors, or sweeteners and unnecessary binders, fillers, or additives. It is available in 45- and 90-day supplies.

www.bluebonnetnutrition.com