Brain & Memory Support

The Herban Shaman has released Mushroom Brain Support, which the company says can be used to support cognitive health, concentration, and memory. The formula includes Lion’s Mane mushrooms, bacopa, and ginkgo biloba. Ginkgo is included for its link to energy and endurance support. The capsules are vegan, certified organic, non-GMO and contain no artificial additives or hormones. One bottle contains 60 capsules. The company’s mushroom line also features stress, energy, serene and immune support supplements.

www.theherbanshaman.com