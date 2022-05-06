Clean Pain Relief

Genexa has announced the release of the first clean acetaminophen pain relief. The pain medicine comes in extra strength and PM caplets. According to the company, it is comparable to other name brands, but contains no artificial dyes, synthetic fillers, or other artificial preservatives. Extra Strength can be used for minor aches and pains, while the PM formula provides relief from the occasional headaches and minor aches and pains with accompanying sleeplessness.

www.genexa.com