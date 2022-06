Ancient Nutrition has launched Mixed Berry Collagen Peptides Gummies. The supplement is designed to support healthy skin, hair, and flexible joints. They also support a healthy gut and immune response, according to the company. Each serving contains 4 grams of sugar and no artificial sweeteners. A suggested serving is 3 gummies. The SRP is $24.95 for a pack of 45. They are gluten-free, non-GMO, and keto- and paleo-friendly.

www.ancientnutrition.com