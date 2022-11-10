Gnarly Nutrition Offers Performance Greens

Gnarly Nutrition now offers Performance Greens, with a new formula to include higher levels of key ingredients. Greens powders can be treated as a whole food-based multivitamin, easy to consume by adding to water or a smoothie, the company says. The new formula provides 100% of the recommended daily values of 13 different vitamins and minerals.

Key ingredients include vitamins A, B, C, E, K, and vegan vitamin D. Additional nutrients: Beet root, tart cherry, and pomegranate for blood flow; cordyceps and ginseng for energy; reishi for immune support; turmeric for recovery; and shelf-stable probiotics. Performance Greens are also NSF Content Certified, with every batch third-party tested for label claims and contaminants. Available in Blueberry Acai and Lemon Mint.