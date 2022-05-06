Bluebonnet Nutrition has released Targeted Choice Immune Support. The capsules are formulated with a complimentary combination of nutrients and herbal extracts that support immune function and antioxidant protection, as well as seasonal health, the company says. The new product is Kosher certified and free of common allergens. It is made with non-GMO ingredients and is free of artificially derived colors, flavors or sweeteners. The capsules are available in 30- and 60-day supplies.

www.bluebonnetnutrition.com