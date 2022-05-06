Kids Nutritional Shakes

Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd. has announced the release of Health Heights KidzProtein and KidzProtein Vegan for children’s development. The lineup features 10 new products in a variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. The nutritional shakes can serve as a meal replacement for breakfast or as a snack. KidzProtein and KidzProtein Vegan deliver 10g of protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are formulated with pea protein and fava bean protein, which contain essential amino acids.

