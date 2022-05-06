Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd. has announced the release of Health Heights KidzProtein and KidzProtein Vegan for children’s development. The lineup features 10 new products in a variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. The nutritional shakes can serve as a meal replacement for breakfast or as a snack. KidzProtein and KidzProtein Vegan deliver 10g of protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are formulated with pea protein and fava bean protein, which contain essential amino acids.
www.healthyheights.com
Kids Nutritional Shakes
Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd. has announced the release of Health Heights KidzProtein and KidzProtein Vegan for children’s development. The lineup features 10 new products in a variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. The nutritional shakes can serve as a meal replacement for breakfast or as a snack. KidzProtein and KidzProtein Vegan deliver 10g of protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are formulated with pea protein and fava bean protein, which contain essential amino acids.