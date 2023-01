Natrol has released MelatoninMax, a sleep-support supplement with 10 mg of melatonin in a single blueberry-flavored gummy. The product is formulated with clean ingredients, according to the company. It is non-GMO and free of artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, synthetic dyes, and gelatin-free. It is also vegetarian. The gummies can be purchased in a 50- or 80-count package.

www.natrol.com