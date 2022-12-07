Nutrabolt, Nuritas, Partner on Testosterone Booster

Nutrabolt has released Cellucor P6 Ultimate, powered by Nuritas using next-gen intelligent ingredients. Formulated for men, the supplement supports healthy testosterone levels, strength, and endurance, according to the company. Cellucor P6 Ultimate is formulated with Nuritas’ patented PeptiStrong ingredient, which is said to help promote muscle strength, workout recovery, and energy levels. It also supports the synthesis of protein to assist in maintaining and building muscle. Recently, PeptiStrong received GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) status.

