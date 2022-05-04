ResBiotic recently launched a probiotic that the company says goes the extra mile to support not only digestion but also immune function and respiratory health. resB Lung Support combines live probiotic bacteria strains (30B CFU per day of L. Plantarum, L. Acidophilus, and L. Rhamnosus) with bioactive botanicals (turmeric root, holy basil leaf, and vasaka leaf extracts). The product is doctor-developed, clinically studied, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and made in the USA.
Probiotic + Bioactive Botanicals
