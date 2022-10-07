Quicksilver Offers Cardiovascular Support for Athletes

Quicksilver Scientific has launched Performance Cardio+, a daily supplement designed to support cardiovascular health in athletes. The formula features a blend of nutraceuticals and botanicals. Hawthorn Berry, Dan Shen, and Gingko leaf are used to support healthy circulation and oxygenation throughout the body, the company says. L-Citrulline and Gingko extract add circulatory benefits. He Shou Wu, Boswellia, Myrrh, and Cinnamon bark oil help support healthy lipid and glucose levels and vascular flow, the company adds. SRP $69.50 for 100mL bottle.

www.quicksilverscientific.com