ABC’s Adopt-an-Herb Program: Loomis Enzymes Adopts Rose Hip

Austin, TX—Loomis Enzymes has adopted Rose Hip (Rosa canina, Rosaceae) through the American Botanical Council’s (ABC) Adopt-an-Herb botanical research and education program.

“Rose hip has one of the highest levels of vitamin C of any fruit or vegetable,” noted a representative from Loomis Enzymes, in a release from ABC. “Additionally, rose hip contains antioxidants such as carotenoids and phenolics, while primary and secondary metabolites support efficient metabolism in the body. We harness these desirable nutrients and incorporate rose hip in 15 of our formulas.”

Fast Facts About Rose Hip

As outlined in the press release:

Rose hip has astringent properties and traditionally was used to treat thirst, colic, cough, and gastrointestinal conditions such as dysentery and diarrhea.

Rose hip has many modern uses, including as a treatment for colds, constipation, diabetes, diarrhea, fever, gastritis, gout, thirst, rheumatism, and kidney and urinary conditions.

The fruit is used occasionally as a food, including in jams, jellies, teas, and syrups.

Rose hip has been shown in laboratory and animal studies to have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

Human clinical studies have investigated the use of various types of rose hip for osteoarthritis, high cholesterol, Crohn’s disease, chronic musculoskeletal pain, and more.

Rose hip preparations have been shown in randomized, controlled trials to reduce levels of C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation).

ABC’s HerbMedPro Database

Loomis Enzymes adoption of rose hip supports ABC’s HerbMedPro database—a comprehensive, interactive online database that provides access to important scientific and clinical research data on the uses and health effects of more than 265 herbs, spices, medicinal plants, and fungi.

“Loomis Enzymes adopts herbs through the American Botanical Council to ensure that the sharing of knowledge creates a base of effective and safe ingredients for generations to come,” a company rep noted. “Choosing rose hip is one step to ensure our commitment,” said a company representative. “The use of natural products grows every year as individuals look for ways to support their health and well-being. This interest makes it paramount that research and availability of that research is easily accessible for health care professionals, as well as the public. Expanding documentation will facilitate the safety, legitimacy, and effectiveness of natural ingredients.”

ABC Founder and Executive Director Mark Blumenthal added, “ABC is deeply grateful to Loomis Enzymes for its adoption of rose hips on ABC’s robust HerbMedPro database. Rose hip is a classic herb, used for millennia as a food and as a medicine, and we are grateful that we can now ensure that the rose hip-related research in the HerbMedPro record will stay up to date. I remember when I first started studying wild foods and herbal medicines and buying herbal teas and dietary supplements in health food stores in the late 1960s, vitamin C with rose hips was one of my first-ever daily dietary supplements. I have been a big fan of rose hips ever since, particularly rose hips jams and jellies.”