AHPA to Address “Botanicals and Planet Earth, 2022″ at 10th Botanical Congress

Silver Spring, MD—The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is gearing up to host its 10th Botanical Congress virtually on August 16-17, 2022. This two-day virtual symposium, themed “Botanicals and Planet Earth, 2022,” will explore issues directly impacting companies and individuals conducting business in the botanical/herbal and dietary supplement industries. As this year also marks AHPA’s 40th anniversary, the trade association also will celebrate by shining a spotlight on Planet Earth during the event.

Goals of the Botanical Congress

to focus on ways the industry can address relevant issues such as impacts of climate change on specific crop availability

to give like-minded individuals the opportunity to explore solutions that will help heal, restore and regenerate our planet. AHPA shared, “This includes taking the time to listen to the views of the next generations who will soon inherit the responsibility of caring for and maintaining the health of Planet Earth.”

Key Topics for Natural Products Industry

The event will feature several key topics including:

Keynote: Humans as Agents of Dispersal, Propagation, and Reciprocity by Linda Black Elk, Catawba Nation Descendant; Food Sovereignty Coordinator,

United Tribes Technical College

Climate Change is Real: Case Studies on How the Environment is Impacting Your Herb Supply

Time to Listen. This session will feature leaders of tomorrow who will provide their points of view on what we can all do today to effect change in this place we call home.

What Consumers on Planet Earth Want: Dietary Supplement & Herbal Product Market Trends

How to Conduct an Environmental Audit for Your Organization

Becoming a Zero Waste Certified Facility

For more information on the agenda, and to register for the Botanical Congress, visit AHPA’s site here.