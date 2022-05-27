Alkemist Labs Announces Program to Enhance Supply Chain Transparency

Garden Grove, CA–Alkemist Labs has announced a two-tiered program created to help ingredient suppliers and finished product companies share their test results with their customers and consumers as a demonstration of quality. The program is quickly catching on, with several companies already on board. Focusing on botanical and fungal products, Alkemist’s program spotlights the quality and emphasizes consumer and supply chain transparency for plant and mushroom testing.

“Transparency is the vehicle by which trust is communicated*,” said Elan Sudberg, CEO of Alkemist Labs. “Accurate testing by a proficient lab is a tried-and-true demonstration of label accuracy and quality, so it has always made sense to me that testing reports be shared with consumers. It’s gratifying to see the industry embrace this vision, and it is the right thing to do for the people who take our industry’s products.”

Alkemist Labs outlined the two-tiered program in a press release:

Level One: Next Generation Transparency Reports for Consumers

Companies taking part in the program display test results and Certificate of Analysis (C of A) reports in Next Generation Transparency (NGT) consumer-friendly formatting on their website. The consumer-friendly format is easier for people without scientific training to understand, and allows B2B customers or consumers to review the company’s test results. Participating companies refresh the content at least every six months. Alkemist explained that these simplified C of A’s are supplied in addition to the more technical versions that Alkemist’s testing clients receive. Each company in the program will be listed on the Alkemist website as a Next Generation Transparency partner, linked to their website.

Level Two: Alkemist Assured Seal

Brands also have the option to further demonstrate their quality commitment and assurance by applying for the use of the Alkemist Assured seal on product marketing materials, website, sales materials, and other assets, Alkemist explained. In addition to the requirements for the level one NGT program, participant companies committing to level to utilize Alkemist identity, potency, and contaminant testing services for raw material and blended ingredient quality. A minimum one-year commitment is required for each product in the program to be permitted to use the Alkemist Assured seal.

The first brand to sign up: True Grace, with its Myco-Renew mushroom blend plus three single mushroom products. “At True Grace, intention and transparency are at the core of everything we do,” said owner and CMO Kristie Hall, in the press release. “Partnering with Alkemist Labs, an accredited third-party, ensures the quality and integrity of our mushrooms. Our consumers deserve to know that any mushroom they’re putting in their body has been identified correctly, is uncontaminated, and contains guaranteed levels of active compounds. The Alkemist Assured program does just that.”

“True Grace is starting with their mushroom products and gradually adding others to the program as new lots are produced, in a manageable transition to NGT-level transparency,” explained Petra Erlandson, Alkemist Labs Director of Sales & Marketing. “In fact, most of our clients are rolling out Alkemist Assured in a similar way, rather than waiting to have all products tested under our program.”

The first ingredient supplier to enroll: SUANFARMA, a life sciences company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of ingredients for the pharmaceutical, veterinary, and nutraceutical industries. Alkemist shared that SUANFARMA will use the program to highlight its ingredient quality, and will use the simplified NGT C of A’s for increased supply chain transparency when communicating with less technical supply chain contacts.

“A component of our mission statement at SUANFARMA is to create value for customers by developing and supplying products with the best conditions of quality, service, and price,” said Doreen Smith, SUANFARMA Quality Manager. ”This new and exciting program with Alkemist Labs is a natural extension of our core ethos.”

Also on board: New Chapter, which Alkemist said is its largest Next Generation Transparency participant. New Chapter is making C of A’s visible to retail customers.

“New Chapter is excited to partner with Alkemist Labs on Next Generation Transparency, an exciting initiative aimed at helping customers find products that have identity-assured botanicals through cutting-edge quality testing measures,” said Charlotte Traas, BCMH New Chapter Director of Education and Training. “New Chapter will work diligently to find ways to deliver identity confirmation to our customers through future transparency initiatives currently being introduced by Alkemist Labs. We look forward to growing together with Alkemist Labs in the future and giving our customers, and the industry, the botanical identity assurance everyone deserves.”

Several other brands are also already taking part in the new program, and sharing why the see such value.

Beehive Botanicals: “Beehive Botanicals is excited to partner with Alkemist labs in the Alkemist Assured Program,” said Rachel Sennet, Quality Control Manager. “This aligns perfectly with our continued mission to supply high quality bee products to our customers. Beehive has always been committed to testing our products for identity, strength, and purity and the Alkemist Assured Program allows us to showcase that commitment. When customers see the Alkemist Assured logo they will know they have chosen the gold standard in bee products.”

Winged Women’s Wellness: “Transparency in testing has always been something we thought needed improvement from the industry as a whole,” said Co-founder Jess Mulligan. “It’s very exciting that Alkemist has developed this robust, best-in-class testing program. We are thrilled and proud to be utilizing the Alkemist Assured program and seal.”

Lost Empire Herbs: “We have been sharing Alkemist reports on our website for years, and are excited to simplify and strengthen our consumer transparency with the Alkemist Assured program,” said Zane Christopher, Director of Quality Assurance.

Quality of Life Labs: “We are very excited to become a part of the Alkemist Assured program and to drive additional consumer confidence to our flagship hero products. We plan to use the Next Generation Transparency reports as a key part of our digital marketing collateral to educate consumers on the importance of quality with credible, easy-to-understand reports from a highly reputable independent 3rd party lab,” said Dan Lifton, CEO.

To learn more about the program, read on here.

*ROI of Trust Transparency, Scott Steinford p.37