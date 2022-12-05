BGG World’s ApplePhenon Qualified as an Alkemist Assured Ingredient 

Irvine, CA—BGG World (BGG) announced that its ApplePhenon Apple Polyphenol ingredient (an extract from unripe apples with a high polyphenol content) has attained Alkemist Assured status, and that BGG is now an Alkemist Assured partner. ApplePhenon has undergone extensive clinical research, the company says, demonstrating seven diverse health benefits for humans.

“BGG is committed to the utmost in transparency and the highest standards of product testing to assure our customers and their consumers of our industry-leading quality,” said Shaheen Majeed, CEO of BGG Americas, in a press release. “The Alkemist Assured program fits perfectly into our corporate values and unrelenting focus on producing superior products.”

Alkemist Labs CEO Elan Sudberg added, “We are very pleased to welcome BGG to the Alkemist Assured program. BGG is a company that has long demonstrated their commitment to quality, and increasing their transparency supports that core attribute.”

