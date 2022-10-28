Coming Soon: AHPA’s Congress on Regulatory Priorities in the Natural Products Market

Silver Spring, MD—The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is gearing up to host its Regulatory Congress. The event, taking place virtually on November 15, will deliver the latest updates and guidance on matters affecting the regulatory landscape of the dietary supplement and natural products industries.
A few of the sessions lead by egulatory leaders at AHPA and industry experts:
- On the Label or Behind the Counter? The Future of Sports Nutrition Taking Shape Today
- 50 Shades of Hemp: Compliance at the State-by-State Level
- Trippin’ Down the Legal Pathway (covering psychedelic plants and fungi)
- Is it Time for DSHEA 1.4?
- Legislative Priorities for the Herbal Supplement Trade: How Midterm Election Outcomes Will Affect the Industry