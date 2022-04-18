Earth Day Survey: 81% of Americans Expect Companies to be Carbon Neutral

Palm Beach Gardens, FL—In honor of Earth Day, Garden of Life, which focuses on carbon-neutral science-based formulas made from clean, traceable, organic, and non-GMO ingredients, released new data about consumers’ expectations for corporate sustainability. The company says its findings demonstrate an opportunity for companies.

The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative adults ages 18 and over. The finding:

81% of Americans say they expect companies to be carbon-neutral

82% consider a company’s environmental record and sustainability when selecting products to purchase

56% say carbon neutrality is an even more important issue for them now than it was two years ago

48% rank food and nutrition products as most important, followed by household products (28%), clothing (12%), and personal care and beauty goods (12%)

93% of Gen Z and 89% of millennials consider a company’s environmental record and sustainability practices when selecting products to purchase, compared to 79% of Gen X and 76% of boomers

65% of Gen Z and 54% of millennials have avoided a purchase because it was not produced by a carbon-neutral company, compared to 36% of the general population.

Garden of Life, which is a Certified B Corporation, shared that the company and all of its products are carbon neutral. “At Garden of Life, we’ve always prided ourselves on doing what is best for the environment—not because it’s trendy, but because it’s the right thing to do,” Brian Ray, President of Garden of Life, said in a press release. “As it turns out, we’re not alone in our belief that businesses should be doing more to reduce their carbon footprint and it’s only becoming more important.”