FDA Retracts Warning Letter to Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Silver Spring, MD—On May 9, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had issued warning letters to 11 companies for selling adulterated dietary supplements. Listed among those 11 companies was Glanbia Performance Nutrition (Manufacturing) Inc., but in an updated announcement posted by FDA on May 10, 2022, Glanbia was no longer on the list. Now, FDA has formally retracted its warning letter to Glanbia.

In an update posted on May 11, 2022, FDA stated:

“On May 9, 2022, the FDA issued a Constituent Update (below) stating that Glanbia Performance Nutrition (Manufacturing), Inc. (Glanbia), along with 10 other companies, was illegally selling adulterated dietary supplements. However, the FDA has since determined that Glanbia was incorrectly identified and does not sell the products Uplift Max and Shred Her Max, which were cited in the FDA Warning Letter sent to the company on May 4, 2022.

“The error occurred because the website on which the products Uplift Max and Shred Her Max are sold incorrectly stated that the site was the property of one of Glanbia’s subsidiaries, Optimum Nutrition.

“Glanbia discovered this error and immediately notified the FDA. As a result, the Warning Letter the FDA issued to Glanbia has been retracted and the FDA is continuing its investigation to determine the responsible firm and reissue the warning letter.

“The FDA regrets the confusion this error has caused.”

