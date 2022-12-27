Flora Research Laboratories Sounds Alarm on Counterfeit Analytical Reports

Grant Pass, OR—Flora Research Laboratories (FRL), an independent analytical testing laboratory specializing in the research and analysis of botanicals and dietary supplements, is alerting stakeholders to be aware of counterfeit analytical reports circulating on the internet.

The falsified reports relate to Amanita muscaria tinctures and mushroom caps.

According to FRL, reports that it provided to a client for the analysis of phytochemical markers and heavy metals in Amanita muscaria tinctures and mushroom caps have been altered, reproduced, and distributed by several companies selling amanita gummies and tinctures. Among the changes:

In some cases, a different company name was inserted in the reports (not the name of the client that the work actually involved).

In other instances, authentic FRL quantitative numbers were replaced with fictitious numbers.

“We take counterfeiting of our reports very seriously and have referred this matter to our legal counsel and the appropriate authorities for further action,” said James Kababick, Director of FRL, in a press release. “Reports issued by our laboratory can only be reproduced in their entirety and unaltered subject to our standard terms and conditions. While FRL does not disclose client confidential information, we can confirm whether or not a given report is legitimate or not.”

FRL is advising stakeholders to contact FRL directly to verify the validity of a report issued by the company.