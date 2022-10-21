GOED Report: Value of Omega-3s Ingredients Increased to $1.53B

This report details the entire EPA and DHA omega-3 industry in the raw materials segment of the supply chain.

Salt Lake City, UT—GOED, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, has published the 2022 edition of its annual Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report. This report details the entire EPA and DHA omega-3 industry in the raw materials segment of the supply chain, which GOED reports was a 115,031 metric ton (mT) market in 2021.

Highlights from the Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report

Volume increased 2.1% last year.

The value of omega-3 ingredients increased 5.5%, to US$1.53 billion.

The industry is projected to reach 121,266 metric tons by 2024 to at an average annual growth rate of 1.8% globally.

The 2022 report includes market figures for 14 omega-3 sources in 11 geographies and six end product applications (dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, food and beverage, pet food and clinical nutrition), according to a press release. It also presents more than 100 charts and tables detailing the volume and value of omega-3 sources, regions and end product applications in 2021, with forecasts through 2024.

New to the 2022 report:

To help companies navigate all the information provided, in 2022 GOED added “at a glance” charts to each section and created a set of PowerPoint slides with key market figures for companies to include in market presentations. In addition, the report includes an Excel document with all the raw data as well as a forecast generator tool.

A sample of the report, as well as purchase information, is available on the GOED website.