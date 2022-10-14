“Healthy or Just Candy? CRN Responds to Article Criticizing Gummies/Supplements

Washington, D.C.—An article in the Wall Street Journal titled “Gummy Vitamins Are Surging in Popularity. Are They Healthy or Just Candy?” mischaracterizes adult gummy supplements and vitamins, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). The trade group is setting the record straight.

“Supplements come in a variety of forms—pills, tablets, capsules, liquids, powders, chewables, and gummies—to meet various consumer needs and preferences,” said Andrea Wong, Ph.D., CRN Senior Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, in response to the article. “Gummies can be a helpful option for those who have difficulty swallowing pills, are looking for more innovative delivery forms, or just don’t like traditional tablets and capsules. Consumers are encouraged to carefully review labels for nutrition information to help them select the products and the serving amounts that best suit their needs. Dietary supplement labels provide clear directions for their use and purpose, including the amount that should be consumed.

“While a balanced nutritious diet is important, government research shows most Americans do not get all the nutrients they need from food alone, and supplementation is a critical tool to help meet these needs. Additionally, specific nutrient requirements at different life stages, under particular health conditions, or those taking certain medications, may necessitate the use of dietary supplements. Having a wide range of delivery forms available for consumers to choose from allows more access to essential nutrients and other beneficial ingredients that are important for optimal health. Consumers should consult their doctors or other healthcare professionals to determine what types of supplements are appropriate for them.”