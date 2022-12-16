IADSA: Micronutrient Deficiency Study is a “Wake-Up Call”

London, England—Following the “shocking findings of a scientific review exposing the true extent of global malnutrition,” IADSA has developed a new Mind the Gap that highlights the science, titled Wake-up Call: Experts sound the alarm over micronutrient deficiencies.

Authors of the study, which was published in The Lancet, looked at data for deficiencies in iron, zinc, and vitamin A in preschool-age children. They also looked at iron, zinc, and folate in non-pregnant women of reproductive age. The finding: The burden of deficiency in at least one micronutrient was 56% for children and 69% for women. Researchers also determined that levels of malnutrition were greatest in the developing world, though issues were widespread in high-income countries as well.

Micronutrient Deficiencies Widespread

“The significance of this review cannot be overstated,” said Cynthia Rousselot, IADSA’s Director of Technical & Regulatory Affairs, in a press release. “It indicates that micronutrient deficiencies are more widespread than we originally feared. Malnutrition can result in health and developmental problems and reduced educational outcomes. It is up to all of us to find ways to address this hidden hunger, including better integration of supplement programmes into nutrition and health policy.”

In the new Mind the Gap, IADSA explains the study’s key conclusions and considers how best to address the problem.