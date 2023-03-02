Idaho Legislature Advances Legislation Protecting Access to Dietary Supplements

NPA has initiated a grassroots effort in support of the Idaho proposal, and is pressing for other states to follow Idaho’s lead.

Boise, ID—The Natural Products Association (NPA) shared news that the Idaho State House Health & Welfare Committee advanced legislation that would codify the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) into Idaho law. The Idaho Dietary Supplement Act (H. 82) provides that “the production, marketing, distribution, sale, and use of dietary supplements that were legal as of July 1, 2022, in Idaho shall remain legal in Idaho, regardless of any changes to federal law or regulation.” NPA testified in support of the legislation.

“The dietary supplement industry has a storied history in Idaho and Idahoans rely on these products to be a part of their health and wellness routines,” said Idaho Representative Jacyn Gallagher, in a press release from NPA. “Whether it’s a protein shake after a workout, multivitamins or fish oil, these products are an important part of our way of life and I am proud that my legislation will continue to protect Idahoans’ personal healthcare choices.”

Idaho proposal “reflects what consumers want”

Kyle Turk, Director of Government Affairs for NPA, added, “In the past few years, we have fought a number of radical proposals in California, New York, Massachusetts, and other states that unfairly and unnecessarily restrict access to healthy nutritional supplements based on claims that are not grounded in science or fact. From banning sales altogether to young people and athletes to requiring warning labels on natural products that are found on grocery store shelves, these proposals would hurt consumers and the businesses that serve them.”

Turk explained that the Idaho proposal is the opposite, as it reflects what consumers want: access to safe supplements. “We are extremely grateful for Representative Gallagher’s leadership and look forward to her continued advocacy for the health and wellness community. NPA is pressing for other states to follow Idaho’s lead in addition to our national push for states to exempt supplements from state sales taxes like Kansas did recently.”

NPA has initiated a grassroots campaign in support of Rep. Gallagher’s H. 82. The campaign has resulted in hundreds of communications from state residents in support, NPA shared.