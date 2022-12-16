In Memoriam: Dr. Hector L. Lopez, Center for Applied Health Sciences

Hector L. Lopez Jr., MD, CSCS, FISSN, Principal/Scientific Advisor at The Center for Applied Health Sciences, passed away on November 25, 2022, at the age of 46. The Center for Applied Sciences announced the news on social media, sharing: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dr. Hector L. Lopez. Hector leaves a legacy of brilliance that is unmatched.”

After earning his medical degree, Dr. Lopez transitioned away from clinical medicine to focus on nutra-biosciences, dietary supplements, and functional foods as research scientist, IP-protected formulation development, safety & regulatory key opinion leader. His works will have lasting impact on the industry, with major contributions in the areas of healthy aging, brain health, exercise performance & sports nutrition, and more.

Industry honors “one of its greatest champions”

Doug Kallman, Ph.D., RD, of the Natural Products Association (NPA), recognized the personal and professional impact Dr. Lopez had on all who were blessed to know him in a post on LinkedIn, where many went to pay tribute. “I, like others, have many great memories of Hector. From conferences, to lectures, friendly debates, to working out together, heck, even a little of boxing sparring between us, all was always great interactions, and learning opportunities.”

The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) team honored Dr. Lopez as “an industry trailblazer and beloved friend.” Amber Bennett of AHPA shared, “Our industry lost one of its greatest champions. Dr. Hector Lopez was an extremely respected professional and tremendous human being. He was a brilliant, humble, dapper gentlemen who will be missed by all who knew him. We are grateful for the indelible impact he has had on our community and our hearts go out to his family.”

The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) also paid tribute to Dr. Lopez: “CRN joins our industry colleagues in mourning the loss of Dr. Hector L. Lopez Jr., MD, CSCS, FISSN. Dr. Lopez is beloved and admired by so many whose lives he touched and will be sorely missed in our community, even as the legacy of his work lives on.”

Friends and colleagues highlighted both his brilliance and his kindness. Dr. Lopez is survived by his wife, Yariselis Ayerbe Lopez and children, Leilani and Lara Lopez.

Remembering industry leaders: