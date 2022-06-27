In Memoriam: Integrative Cardiologist Stephen Sinatra, M.D.

Integrative cardiologist Stephen Sinatra, M.D., best-selling author of Metabolic Cardiology, passed away on June 19, 2022, following a brief illness.

Dr. Sinatra’s Team at Healthy Directions shared the news of his passing, and honored his legacy. “Dr. Stephen Sinatra was a true pioneer in integrative cardiology, combining the best of traditional and alternative medicine in ways that broke new ground and transformed lives,” his team wrote. “His vast knowledge of cardiology, nutrition, and mind-body therapies fueled his passion for healing hearts and, most importantly, inspiring hope. He was a brilliant physician and accomplished researcher who was also caring, empathetic, and generous with his time and talents. We were honored to have Dr. Sinatra as part of the Healthy Directions family for more than 25 years. He was not only a valued colleague, but a dear friend who truly felt like part of the family. But while we grieve his passing, Dr. Sinatra’s mission doesn’t end here, and our team is as committed as ever to carrying on his important work.”

Highly Respected Integrative Cardiologist

Dr. Sinatra’s biography on the Pitch Publicity expert page outlines his credentials and highlights of his long career. Among them:

Founder of the New England Heart Center

Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (F.A.C.C.) and American College of Nutrition (F.A.C.N.)

Certified Nutrition Specialist with the American Nutrition Association (C.N.S.)

Certified Bioenergetic Psychotherapist (C.B.T.).

Author, speaker and adviser for the research and development of nutritional supplements with Healthy Directions.

Best-selling author of more than a dozen books, including, The Great Cholesterol Myth, Reversing Heart Disease Now, The CoQ10 Phenomenon, Heart Sense for Women, The Sinatra Solution, and Metabolic Cardiology

Dr. Sinatra’s works were featured on the pages of WholeFoods Magazine over the years, including in Dr. Richard Passwater’s Vitamin Connection column.

Paying Tribute to Dr. Sinatra

Industry members honor his life and legacy.

“America’s most beloved cardiologist Dr. Stephen Sinatra’s legacy will forever live on in the hearts of many who knew him as a physician, teacher and pioneer. Although his days were unexpectedly shortened, he is still a most brilliant shooting star that has graced and blessed so many lives. My condolences to his beautiful wife Jan and his lovely family.” Ann Louise Gittleman, Ph.D., CNS, author of more than 35 books including national bestseller Radical Metabolism

“Steve was not only a giant in the field of integrative cardiology and functional medicine, but he was also a guy who loved life, loved people, and was passionate about getting across the message that everything you do in life matters…That your health is not just about your lab values, but about how you relate to people, how you think about things, how you manage stress and conflict, how well you sleep, and how much you love.

I will miss him terribly.” Jonny Bowden, Ph.D., CNS (aka “The Nutrition Myth Buster”) “Dr. Sinatra was a great friend to the CoQ10 community and so much more. His contribution to the understanding and support of CoQ10 heart health benefits was never faltering. He championed heart health as more than a specialty, but as a passion. Dr. Sinatra not only cared for hearts but cared for hearts from his heart. His expertise and dedication to heart health was eclipsed only by his caring nature and unique ability to explain the complicated, easily. His kindness and care will be missed by all that worked with him.” Scott Steinford, CEO of Trust Transparency Consulting

“We are deeply saddened about the passing of Dr. Stephen Sinatra. Dr. Sinatra was a true pioneer—a brilliant physician and accomplished researcher who touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world through his practice, his advice, and his line of advanced, leading-edge nutritional supplements. There is no doubt that he has left a lasting impact on the global wellness community, and he will be dearly missed. We have been honored to have Dr. Sinatra as part of the Healthy Directions family for more than 25 years, and we are entirely committed to continuing and advancing his mission and carrying on his important work in the years ahead. I and all of us will miss him dearly.” Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions

“Dr. Stephen Sinatra’s breadth of knowledge on natural health was truly impressive—not one media interview he conducted was ever the same. There will never be another leader in the natural products industry as insightful, intuitive, impactful and selfless as Dr. Stephen Sinatra. It was a distinct pleasure to work with him through Healthy Directions. He was one of the media’s most beloved and in-demand medical doctors conducting nearly 150 interviews throughout the country in just the past two years.” Amy Summers, Founder & President, Pitch Publicity

Dr. Sinatra’s Legacy Lives On

The impact Dr. Sinatra had on his patients and the many people who read his books, watched his interviews, and felt the positive impact of his messages, shared their thoughts on social media. Condolences for this loved ones, memories of time spent with him, and messages of gratitude have been flowing in.

As the Healthy Directions team shared, “Dr. Sinatra inspired hundreds of thousands of people over the course of his career, through his life-changing advice and uplifting encouragement. He spoke frequently about the healing power of maintaining a positive outlook—and the importance of practicing gratitude. We are incredibly grateful to have had the chance to work with and learn from such an inspirational man, and we are so thankful for the opportunity to continue his mission in the years ahead.”

