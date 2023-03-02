Industry Groups Acknowledge Natural Products Industry Week

Natural products industry trade groups joined together to acknowledge Natural Products Industry Week. The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), and the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) released a joint statement commending Senators Lee (R-UT) and Sinema (I-AZ) on their resolution designating October 22-28, 2023, as Natural Products Industry Week.

The resolutions recognizes the importance of dietary supplements and highlighting the natural products industry’s contributions to America’s health and economy. As noted in the statement:

Data from the latest CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements released in October 2022 shows 75% of U.S. adults report using dietary supplements to help maintain a healthy lifestyle, and a similar survey conducted in July by Consumer Reports put that figure at more than 80%. Further, data from CRN’s 2022 Health Care Cost Savings Report indicates that dietary supplement regimens can reduce risks associated with several chronic diseases, as well as contribute to potentially billions of dollars in healthcare cost savings. Specifically, there is evidence that the use of dietary supplement ingredients by targeted populations can significantly reduce direct and indirect medical costs related to health conditions such as coronary artery disease, osteoporosis, and cognitive decline.

Natural products industry leaders discuss the resolution:

AHPA President Michael McGuffin: “We look forward to working with Senators Lee and Sinema, and other Members of Congress, to pursue bipartisan initiatives that raise the visibility of our industry and ensure consumer access to safe, high quality herbal and natural products.”

CHPA President & CEO Scott Melville: “Vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other natural products have become a mainstream part of self-care, and consumers are turning to these products more than ever to address nutritional gaps and promote their health and wellness. “As more Americans incorporate natural products into their overall self-care plans, CHPA thanks Senators Lee and Sinema for recognizing the ever-increasing role this industry is playing in people’s lives and looks forward to continuing to work with Congress toward comprehensive reforms that ensure continued success and innovation on behalf of U.S consumers.”

CRN President & CEO Steve Mister: “We would like to thank Senators Mike Lee and Kyrsten Sinema for highlighting CRN’s Health Care Cost Savings Study data and for supporting our manufacturer and ingredient supplier members in their mission to promote and support healthy lifestyles for consumers.”

UNPA President Loren Israelsen: “It is entirely fitting that Congress recognize the anniversary of enactment of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act, which has done so much in the past 28 years to help consumers have access to the safe dietary supplements they want. UNPA was proud to have played a role in passing DSHEA and thankful that two supplement advocates, Senators Lee and Sinema, are working to commemorate that achievement for consumers.”