M&A Update: IFF Completes Acquisition of Health Wright Products

New York, NY—IFF has completed its previously announced acquisition of Health Wright Products, LLC (HWP). Founded in 1995, HWP is a leader in formulation and capsule manufacturing for the dietary supplement industry. The privately owned company has been a long-time business partner of IFF’s Health & Biosciences probiotics business, IFF shared, adding that HWP manufactures custom formulations and delivers encapsulation and packaging to meet the industry’s more exacting requirements for probiotic products.

Under IFF’s leadership, HWP will continue to invest in capacity and expand capabilities to meet the evolving needs of customers and consumers, according to a press release. HWP employs over 225 people, all of whom will continue with the company after the sale. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

When the deal was initially announced, Simon Herriott, President, IFF’s Health & Biosciences division, said, “Producing thousands of unique and complex formulations for the industry’s most trusted brands, Health Wright Products formulation and finished format abilities will allow us to develop new and customized solutions and formats for a broad base of customers.”