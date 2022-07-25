M&A Update: Sirio Pharma to Acquire 80% Equity of Best Formulations

City of Industry, CA–Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd., and contract manufacturer Best Formulations, Inc., have entered into an agreement for Sirio to acquire 80% equity of Best. Founded in 1984, Best Formulations, manufactures for leading health and wellness brands in the U.S.

“This is a significant milestone in Sirio’s strategy to establish a global manufacturing footprint,” said Doug Brown, Managing Director of Sirio Americas, in an announcement posted to LinkedIn. “By adding Best’s world-class North American manufacturing facilities to our established bases in Asia and Europe, the combined company will be able to better serve both our global and regional customers with local production everywhere they want to be.”

Eugene Ung, CEO of Best Formulations, added, “Our entire team is very excited to join the Sirio family in a shared mission of providing our customers with world-class service and innovative products. This combination will allow us to grow our business faster with global resources and capabilities.”

Best’s City of Industry complex will serve as Sirio’s North American headquarters after the transaction is completed. The transaction is expected to close in Fall of 2022.