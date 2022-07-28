NOW Honored as One of Chicago’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For

Bloomingdale, IL—For the 15th consecutive year, NOW has been recognized as one of Chicago’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For. This year, NOW is being honored as an Elite Winner in the Employee Achievement and Recognition category for the first time.

This national program celebrates companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building stronger communities, NOW shared. The goal: to identify and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. Companies are assessed by an independent research firm.

This year, 14 Elite Chicago-area companies were honored. These companies are setting high standards for all of Chicago’s businesses, according to the press release.

“These companies have shown fortitude during this crisis and have inspired others to make critical decisions for the betterment of their teams” said Jennifer Kluge, President of The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For. “They focus on the needs of their employees as a primary objective, even in times like this, and are the leaders of our Chicago community.”

NOW CEO Jim Emme added, “Each and every member of the NOW team plays a significant role in the company’s success, so we appreciate third party confirmation that our people know we value them. Everyone in our organization helps us to fulfill our mission of making affordable products that support good health.”

