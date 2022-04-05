NOW Partners with Top Wellness Experts on new “Commit to YOU” Campaign

Bloomingdale, IL—NOW announced the launch of its new “Commit to YOU” campaign, with a goal of inspiring people to invest in their health, put themselves first, and achieve their wellness goals. A “dream team” of wellness experts will lead the campaign:

Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell (@emmalovewell)

Celebrity Holistic Health C oach Kelly LeVeque (@bewellbykelly)

D ermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman (@drdendy)

Functional Medicine Practitioner and New York Times Best-Selling Author Dr. Will Cole (@drwillcole)

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and Good Morning America Nutrition Expert Maya Feller (@mayafellerrd)

RDN and “Flexitarian Diet” author DJ Blatner (@djblatner)

Certified Personal Trainer and Founder of NourishMoveLove.com, Lindsey Bomgren (@nourishmovelove)

The campaign features free and exclusive workouts, lifestyle tips, recipes, skincare solutions, and more. The content is packaged into three months of downloadable calendars, available on nowfoods.com/experts. Those who sign up for the calendar will be entered to win $300 to shop the experts’ favorite products and support their goals with products they can feel good about, plus a private consultation with LeVeque. NOW invites people to an follow NOW (@nowfoodsofficial on Instagram and Facebook) and the experts for more inspiration, Instagram Live experiences, product promotions, and giveaways.

“Wellness to me means being at peace mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, and really knowing it’s about progress to get there,” said Lovewell in a press release. “Everyone is at different points in their wellness journey, but no matter where that is, it’s empowering when you can find trusted brands to support you, and it feels right to know I can count on NOW.” Lovewell’s videos on her daily routines off the bike can be viewed from the calendars at nowfoods.com/experts.

