NPA Alerts DHS, HHS & DOJ to Concerns with Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2022

Washington, D.C.—On April 26, 2022, Senators Richard Durbin (D-IL) and Mike Braun (R-IN) introduced the Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2022 with the intent of establishing a requirement for mandatory product listing (MPL) for all dietary supplements marketed in the United States. The Natural Products Association (NPA) expressed deep concerns with the legislation, and is taking quick action against it. As Dr. Daniel Fabricant, NPA President, and CEO, explained, “The FDA already has access to information regarding who is making dietary supplements, what products are made at which facilities, when new ingredients are introduced into commerce, and whether any products are associated with serious adverse events. The Durbin-Braun approach will hurt consumers and needlessly damage the industry.”

NPA called for industry engagement: “NPA has activated its industry-leading grassroots operation to elevate our concerns. Still, we also strongly encourage our friends in the industry to join our growing movement and to convince elected officials that this is the wrong path at exactly the wrong time.”

To combat the legislation, NPA has written letters stating its opposition to Senators Durbin and Braun as well as to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Department of Justice. It the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary Of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Xavier Becerra, NPA noted “grave concerns” with information that dietary supplement manufactures would be required to provide under the bill. NPA noted that the required information is “precisely the type of information that bioterrorists would need to introduce contaminants or poisons into the food supply, and it would be available to them in a publicly accessible database maintained by the federal government at taxpayer expense.