NPA Applauds Senator Burr’s Position Against Including Dietary Supplement Provisions in Package

Washington, D.C.—The Natural Products Association (NPA) shared the news that Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) has introduced a clean reauthorization of FDA User Fee Programs that does not include controversial dietary supplement provisions. Senator Burr is the ranking member of the Senate HELP Committee and a central negotiator in the conference proceedings.

Senator Burr cited concerns over the Senate’s ability to pass the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Landmark Advancements (FDASLA) Act on time after certain provisions were attached to the bill in Committee. (Background: Senate HELP FDA Authorization Bill Passes Committee; Industry Groups “Strongly Concerned”)

NPA Applauded Sen. Burr’s “Principled Stance”

“Senator Burr is absolutely right that extraneous, unnecessary, and costly dietary supplement provisions have no place in this legislation,” said Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., NPA President and CEO. “The dietary supplement provisions in the FDASLA would drive up the cost for consumers while preventing them from accessing certain products. As the nation faces record double-digit inflation, Congress should not be making it more expensive for Americans to stay healthy.”

Dr. Fabricant also pointed out: “Congress has never required the nutritional supplement industry to pay user fees, and supplements are not prescription drugs, generic drugs, medical devices, or biosimilars, so including dietary supplement provisions was not only controversial but unprecedented.”

The legislation introduced by Senator Burr represents an opportunity for the dietary supplement industry to help ensure FDA keeps operations running without layoffs, Dr. Fabricant said. “It’s past time for dietary supplement stakeholders to come to the table and lend our support for Senator Burr’s proposal.”